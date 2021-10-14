Left Menu

9 dead, 44 injured in Southern Taiwan building fire

Nine people were reported dead and 44 injured due to a fire eruption in a 13-storey building in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan on Thursday, local media reported.

ANI | Kaohsiung | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:02 IST
9 dead, 44 injured in Southern Taiwan building fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Nine people were reported dead and 44 injured due to a fire eruption in a 13-storey building in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan on Thursday, local media reported. The building caught fire at around 02:54 AM (Local Time). The fire was put out at 07:17 AM, with the 159 firefighters taking part in the operation to extinguish the fire, Xinhua reported citing the Central News Agency (CNA).

The building is reported partially commercial and partially residential. The conflagration erupted on the ground floor and soon caught the whole building on fire. The local authorities said that over 100 people lived in the residential apartments and the majority of them were senior citizens who face difficulties leaving the building, Xinhua reported.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021