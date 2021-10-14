Left Menu

Typhoon Kompasu leaves 19 dead, 13 missing in Northern Philippines: Reports

At least 19 people were killed and 13 others went missing as a result of typhoon Kompasu, also known as Maring in the Philippines, which had ravaged the country's northern island of Luzon this week, local media reported on Thursday citing the national emergency services.

ANI | Luzon | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:41 IST
Typhoon Kompasu leaves 19 dead, 13 missing in Northern Philippines: Reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Luzon [Philippines], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 19 people were killed and 13 others went missing as a result of typhoon Kompasu, also known as Maring in the Philippines, which had ravaged the country's northern island of Luzon this week, local media reported on Thursday citing the national emergency services. As a result of the typhoon, 325 houses were damaged, with 89 of them destroyed beyond repair, CNN Philippines said, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The typhoon affected a total of 50,040 households, or 1,94,677 individuals, the news added.

The authorities are further checking reports about 11 other deaths in the provinces of Cagayan and Benguet, as well as the information about three injured people and one missing in Benguet. The typhoon left the territory of the Philippines, but the authorities have warned of the threat of continued heavy rains. More than 10,000 people were evacuated.

Typhoon Kompasu moved to Hong Kong, where it left one person dead and another sixteen injured, before heading off to the Chinese island of Hainan. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021