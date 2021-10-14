Left Menu

WHO: Mortality from COVID-19 around the world dropped to lowest level

The number of weekly coronavirus deaths worldwide continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year.

14-10-2021
Geneva [Switzerland], October 14 (ANI/Novinite): The number of weekly coronavirus deaths worldwide continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year. This was announced on Wednesday at a briefing in Geneva by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, quoted by TASS.

"The number of reported deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year," he said. However, this number is still unacceptably high - almost 50 thousand cases per week, and the real number is undoubtedly even higher," said the head of the WHO. "Mortality is declining in all regions except Europe, where several countries are facing new waves of disease and death," Gebreyesus said, stressing that mortality is highest in countries and populations that "have the least access." to vaccines against COVID-19 '.

To date, the WHO has reported 238,229,951 cases of coronavirus infection worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,859,277 deaths. (ANI/Novinite)

