Left Menu

Afghanistan calls on PIA, Kam Air to bring down fares of Kabul-Islamabad flights

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) called on PIA and Kam Air airlines to bring down the fares of Kabul-Islamabad flights back to the pre-August 15 rates, Tolo News reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:55 IST
Afghanistan calls on PIA, Kam Air to bring down fares of Kabul-Islamabad flights
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) called on PIA and Kam Air airlines to bring down the fares of Kabul-Islamabad flights back to the pre-August 15 rates, Tolo News reported. The ACAA also threatened to stop flights between Kabul and Islamabad if the airlines do not comply, Tolo News reported.

The PIA and Kam Air are some carriers operating flights to Afghanistan. In another development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started considering the decision to stop the Kabul flight operations, in the wake of interruption in flight operations and lack of cooperation from the Afghan government, The Express Tribune reported.

"The national flag carrier would take the decision related to halting flight operations in the coming days," The Express Tribune reported citing sources. "The PIA has decided to take up the matter of interruption in flight operations and lack of cooperation from the Afghan government with the higher authorities," the sources added.

The PIA administration's reaction came after the "unprofessional" behaviour of the Taliban government and the Afghan Civil Aviation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021