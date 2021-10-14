Lebanese army vows to open fire at any armed person in Beirut after attack on protesters

Left Menu

The Lebanese army vowed on Thursday to open fire at any armed person it sees in Beirut and called on civilians to stay home after an attack on protesters, which left at least one person dead and eight others injured.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:27 IST
Army soldiers stand guard ahead of a protest in Beirut. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Beirut [Lebanon], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The Lebanese army vowed on Thursday to open fire at any armed person it sees in Beirut and called on civilians to stay home after an attack on protesters, which left at least one person dead and eight others injured.

At least two explosions were reported in Lebanon's capital of Beirut after clashes occurred near a site where a protest related to the 2020 Beirut port blast had to take place.

Several armoured vehicles were deployed to the site of the shooting, according to a Sputnik correspondent. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

