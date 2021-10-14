Left Menu

5 dead and 4 injured in accident in PoK's Haveli district

Five people were killed and four others were injured in an accident in Haveli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when a jeep jumped into a ditch, local media reported on Thursday morning.

ANI | Haveli | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoK

Five people were killed and four others were injured in an accident in Haveli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when a jeep jumped into a ditch, local media reported on Thursday morning. According to the reports, the accident took place as the jeep driver tried to save the vehicle from an iron rod present in the middle of the road, in a standing position, which resulted in the killing of five people, Xinhua reported.

The deceased and injured were then shifted to the hospital, said the rescue workers. The passengers who were in the vehicle belonged to the same family and came to Khwaja Bandi for a wedding, Xinhua reported.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

