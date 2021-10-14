Left Menu

India says it has interest in further studies into origin of COVID-19, need for cooperation by all concerned

India said on Thursday that it has an interest in further studies and data on the origin of the coronavirus and called for cooperation by all concerned.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:05 IST
India says it has interest in further studies into origin of COVID-19, need for cooperation by all concerned
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India said on Thursday that it has an interest in further studies and data on the origin of the coronavirus and called for cooperation by all concerned. "We have our interest in further studies and data on the issue of the origin of the virus...need for understanding and cooperation by all concerned," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly briefing.

He was asked about the World Health Organization announcing the formation of a scientific advisory group aimed at identifying the origins of COVID-19 and other emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential. The first case of COVID-19 was reported from Wuhan in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced proposed members of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO). The SAGO will advise WHO on the development of a global framework to define and guide studies into the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2. SAGO will include 26 scientists from the US, China and some other countries to find out how the novel coronavirus first infected humans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021