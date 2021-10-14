Left Menu

Bhutan, China holding boundary negotiations since 1984, taken note of MoU to expedite talks, says India

India on Thursday said it had noted the signing of the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and China on the three-step roadmap for expediting boundary negotiations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:02 IST
Bhutan, China holding boundary negotiations since 1984, taken note of MoU to expedite talks, says India
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday said it had noted the signing of the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and China on the three-step roadmap for expediting boundary negotiations. "We have noted the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Bhutan and China today. We are aware that they have been holding boundary negotiations since 1984, Similarly, India has been holding boundary negotiations with China," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday during a weekly media briefing.

Bhutan and China on Thursday signed the MoU on a three-step roadmap for expediting boundary negotiations. The memorandum was signed during a virtual event by Bhutan Foreign minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji and the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wu Jianghao.

The MoU on the three-step roadmap will give the boundary talks a fresh momentum, the Bhutan government has said. Bhutan shares over 400-km-long border with China and the two countries have held several rounds of boundary talks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021