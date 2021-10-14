Union Minister RCP Singh signs MoU on collaboration in coking coal sector with Minister of Energy of Russian Federation in Moscow

Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday met Nikolay Shulginov, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation in Moscow during the Russian Energy Week. As per an official release by the Ministry of Steel, a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding collaboration in coking coal used in steel making and research and development in the steel sector was signed between the two countries.

This MoU envisages implementation of joint projects/ commercial activities in coking coal, including long-term supplies of high-quality coking coal to India, development of coking coal deposits and logistics development, sharing of experience in coking coal production management, technologies of mining, beneficiation and processing as well as training, the release said. During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed opportunities for collaboration in coking coal in the steel sector.

The Steel Minister will also meet with several leading Russian steel institutes and companies during his two-day visit to Moscow, the release added. (ANI)

