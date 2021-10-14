US to give Lebanese Army $67mln in extra aid: Nuland

Beirut [Lebanon], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will allocate $ 67 million in additional assistance for the Lebanese army, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Beirut saw a deadly shooting which left six dead and thirty others injured among Shia protesters, according to the Red Cross. The armed forces have detained nine people in a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Nuland told a press conference in Beirut that she had come to the country at the request of President Joe Biden. The American official noted that the Lebanese people deserve better, and pledged that the US will provide the Lebanese army with extra aid worth $ 67 million, as broadcast by Lebanese TV channels. The US Under Secretary of State held meetings with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The unrest in the Lebanese capital began after an unknown man opened fire on demonstrators from the Shia political parties Hezbollah and Amal, who called for the dismissal of a judge looking into the 2020 Beirut port blast. (ANI/Sputnik)

