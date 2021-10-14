Left Menu

Latvian president tests positive for Covid-19

President of Latvia Egils Levits tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from his working visit from Sweden a day earlier, the president's office said Thursday.

ANI | Riga | Updated: 15-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:59 IST
Latvian president tests positive for Covid-19
President of Latvia Egils Levits. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Latvia

President of Latvia Egils Levits tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from his working visit from Sweden a day earlier, the president's office said Thursday. "President of Latvia Egils Levits took PCR test on 14 October and it confirmed that President Levits has been infected with Covid-19. The President of Latvia has some light symptoms. Egils Levits will work remotely," the presidential office announced.

Levits has postponed his meetings with Estonian President Alar Karis scheduled for Thursday. The president had to cancel the official visit of President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis to Latvia from October 15-16 and the meeting with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas on Friday. The president will not participate in Riga Conference on Saturday and will not travel to Kosovo and North Macedonia next week. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021