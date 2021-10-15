Left Menu

Turkey reports 30,709 new COVID-19 cases, 7,570,932 in total

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 30,709 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 7,570,932, according to its health ministry.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], October 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Thursday confirmed 30,709 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 7,570,932, according to its health ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 203 to 67,044, while 26,461 people recovered in the last 24 hours.A total of 362,217 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 54.73 million Turkish people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 46.92 million have got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 113.41 million doses including the booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

