Left Menu

Biden signs bill into law to raise federal debt ceiling until early December: White House

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to temporarily increase the federal debt ceiling by USD 480 billion until early December, the White House said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 08:03 IST
Biden signs bill into law to raise federal debt ceiling until early December: White House
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to temporarily increase the federal debt ceiling by USD 480 billion until early December, the White House said. "On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the President signed into law: S. 1301, which provides for authority to increase the debt limit by $480 billion, which is expected to be sufficient to allow the Federal Government to continue to meet its full commitments through early December," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.

Earlier, the House, a part of the federal government's legislative branch, had voted earlier to raise the debt limit into December. Biden administration officials had warned the US would default if the debt limit was not raised by October 18, The Hill reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021