Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli military in West Bank: Reports

One Palestinian has been killed and one more injured in a clash with the Israeli military in the West Bank, media reported.

ANI | Gaza | Updated: 15-10-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 08:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Gaza [Palestine], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): One Palestinian has been killed and one more injured in a clash with the Israeli military in the West Bank, media reported. According to the WAFA news agency, Israeli soldiers opened fire at a group of young Palestinians in the city of Beit Jala on late Thursday.

Another Palestinian news agency, Maan, reported that the fire was opened after the young people had thrown a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli vehicle. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik that the fire had been opened at the Palestinians who posed a threat to the lives of passengers on the road.

"Today in the evening, two suspects who threw bottles with the Molotov cocktail on Highway 60 have been spotted near the city of Beit Jala, northwest of Bethlehem. They posed a threat to the lives of passengers on the road. The soldiers, who were operating in this area, tried to stop the suspects by opening fire at them. One of the suspects has been injured," the IDF said. The soldiers have provided the injured Palestinian with medical assistance but failed to save his life. Another suspect has been detained.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations. (ANI/Sputnik)

