Taliban warns Pakistan International Airlines to reduce fares or face ban

The Taliban has warned the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Afghanistan's Kam Air to reduce the fares of Kabul to Islamabad flights or they would be banned from landing in Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban has warned the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Afghanistan's Kam Air to reduce the fares of Kabul to Islamabad flights or they would be banned from landing in Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday. "Pakistan's PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air will be banned to conduct flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to their takeover," Khaama Press reported citing Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Administration statement.

The statement said: "Airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules." The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan warned the Airlines after PIA started charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket from Kabul to Islamabad, the publication reported.

The statement has also asked people to cooperate with the administration in reporting violation of the new rules. They have asked people to report the documented violation to them, Khaama Press reported. Meanwhile, it has been almost two months since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after the US military drawdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

