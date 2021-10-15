Left Menu

General election campaign begins in Bulgaria

Campaigning for the Bulgarian presidential election and snap parliamentary elections have begun and will go on until November 13, Radio Bulgaria (BNR) reported on Friday.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:30 IST
General election campaign begins in Bulgaria
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Campaigning for the Bulgarian presidential election and snap parliamentary elections have begun and will go on until November 13, Radio Bulgaria (BNR) reported on Friday. The general vote is scheduled for November 14.

Candidates from 20 parties and seven coalitions will take part in the early elections to the National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament. As noted by BNR, for the first time in the entire "democratic" history of Bulgaria, citizens will take part in the voting for the third time in one year.

Earlier in September, the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Korneliya Ninova, gave up her mandate to form a government. This was the third attempt to establish a new cabinet of ministers after April and July parliamentary elections. In line with the Bulgarian constitution, as all three attempts to form a government failed, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has formed a caretaker cabinet until the snap legislative vote. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021