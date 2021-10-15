US, UK, Canada, EU back ASEAN's envoy to Myanmar

The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and the European Union on Friday extended their support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) special envoy for Myanmar ahead of his trip to the junta-run country. Brunei's Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, whose country will chair the ASEAN this year, is expected to go to Myanmar next week to urge the military command to stick to the agreed peace plan, Sputnik reported.

The declaration, also inked by New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and Timor Leste, said the signatories endorsed ASEAN's efforts to "chart a course out of the current crisis in Myanmar." "We welcome the prospective visit to Myanmar by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei," they said.

The nations called on Myanmar to engage constructively with the ASEAN Special Envoy to also implement other aspects of the Five-Point Consensus swiftly and completely. The visit is part of the Five Point Consensus struck by ASEAN with the junta's leader, Min Aung Hlaing, in April.

The allies pledged the support of the Bruneian diplomat's attempts to facilitate its implementation, including an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties, and humanitarian access. "We also call for full respect for human rights, including the immediate release of those unjustly detained, including foreigners. We further call on the military to facilitate regular visits to Myanmar by the ASEAN Special Envoy, and for him to be able to engage freely with all stakeholders," the statement said.

They said they were "concerned about the dire situation in Myanmar, its growing toll on the people of Myanmar, and its worsening implications for regional stability." The military seized power in Myanmar on February 1, imprisoning the nation's de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and prompting mass protests demanding a return to civilian rule. (ANI)

