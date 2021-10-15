Left Menu

World Bank says 100 mln people facing extreme poverty in 2021

An estimated 100 million people experienced extreme poverty this year largely in the so-called middle-income countries (MICs) as a result of the economic crisis brought about by the measures implemented to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said in a communique on Friday after a meeting of its Development Committee.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:43 IST
World Bank says 100 mln people facing extreme poverty in 2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): An estimated 100 million people experienced extreme poverty this year largely in the so-called middle-income countries (MICs) as a result of the economic crisis brought about by the measures implemented to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said in a communique on Friday after a meeting of its Development Committee. "An estimated 100 million more people have fallen into extreme poverty, about 80 per cent of them in MICs [middle-income countries]," the communique said, adding that millions of jobs have been lost.

The Development Committee welcomed the World Bank Group's (WBG) efforts to respond to the crisis and mitigate its effects. "Through the fiscal year 2021, the WBG committed $157 billion to protect the poor and vulnerable, expand social protection, support businesses and preserve and create jobs, while helping over 100 countries on emergency health response and strengthening health systems," the communique said.

However, the Development Committee acknowledged the economic recovery has been uneven and the global economy continues to experience uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, especially amid risks for MICs as well as low-income states from the development of new coronavirus variants. "Their economies remain below pre-pandemic GDP levels and are falling further behind. Volatile commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and constraints on fiscal space have further complicated policy options," the communique said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021