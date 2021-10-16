Biden speaks with Clinton, wishes him speedy recovery

US President Joe Biden spoke with former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalised in California, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre informed on Friday. "President Biden spoke by phone with President Clinton this afternoon," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon. President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery."

Clinton, 75, has been hospitalised in California for sepsis that was not linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported Thursday. Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Centre in California on Tuesday (local time), CNN reported.

Sepsis is an infection that occurs when certain chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection trigger inflammation throughout the body. This can cause death in certain cases. Clinton was in California for a private event for his foundation was feeling fatigued and was admitted to the hospital after testing, according to his office. Clinton had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004.

The former President's hospitalisation was non-COVID-19 and non-heart-related and that he is "on the mend" and "in good spirits," CNN quoted his spokesperson Angel Urena. Bill Clinton served as United States' 42nd President from 1993 to 2001. (ANI)

