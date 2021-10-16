Left Menu

Biden speaks with Clinton, wishes him speedy recovery

US President Joe Biden spoke with former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalised in California, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre informed on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 02:20 IST
Biden speaks with Clinton, wishes him speedy recovery
Former US President Bill Clinton (File Photo/Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden spoke with former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalised in California, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre informed on Friday. "President Biden spoke by phone with President Clinton this afternoon," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon. President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery."

Clinton, 75, has been hospitalised in California for sepsis that was not linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported Thursday. Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Centre in California on Tuesday (local time), CNN reported.

Sepsis is an infection that occurs when certain chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection trigger inflammation throughout the body. This can cause death in certain cases. Clinton was in California for a private event for his foundation was feeling fatigued and was admitted to the hospital after testing, according to his office. Clinton had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004.

The former President's hospitalisation was non-COVID-19 and non-heart-related and that he is "on the mend" and "in good spirits," CNN quoted his spokesperson Angel Urena. Bill Clinton served as United States' 42nd President from 1993 to 2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021