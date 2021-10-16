US Deputy Secy of State lauds India's resumption of COVID-19 vaccine export

Left Menu

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday underscored the importance of India's role as a global Covid vaccine producer and applauded New Delhi's announcement to resume vaccine exports.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 02:25 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday underscored the importance of India's role as a global Covid vaccine producer and applauded New Delhi's announcement to resume vaccine exports. Talking to Twitter, Sherman said that India is a crucial global leader in the fight against COVID-19.

"As the world's largest vaccine producer, India is a crucial global leader in the fight against COVID-19. We welcomed Prime Minister @narendramodi's participation in the Global COVID-19 Summit during #UNGA and applaud India's announcement to resume vaccine exports," Sherman tweeted. This comes as India has resumed the supply of COVID-19 vaccines along with initial supplies in this round to the neighbourhood. It is learnt that India has recently sent Covid vaccines to Iran, Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Both Bangladesh and Iran each received one million doses of "Made-in-India" vaccines.Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines are in huge demand especially in the neighbourhood, it is learnt that during several diplomatic engagements, the majority of south Asian neighbours had time and again urged India to restart the export of vaccines. India had to freeze its "Vaccine Maitri" program in early May this year as the country was severely hit by a deadly second wave of the COVID-19. It is the last month India announced that it is reopening the export of Covid vaccines.

India's decision to reopen exports of vaccines is welcomed by the International community. Quad, the United States and countries of the European Union (EU) appreciated India's move. India's step to open vaccine supplies is a major boost to the world in general and South Asia in particular. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

