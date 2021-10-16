Left Menu

Make no mistake, India is one of our closest strategic partners: US Navy chief

US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday on Friday reaffirmed the strong strategic relationship between India and United States.

Make no mistake, India is one of our closest strategic partners: US Navy chief
US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday (On the right). Photo Credit: Indian Navy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday on Friday reaffirmed the strong strategic relationship between India and United States. This remark by the US Navy chief comes during his five day India visit.

"Make no mistake, the @indiannavy is one of our closest strategic partners, and our relationship is a stronghold of a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific," US Navy CNO tweeted. During his speech in Mumbai, live-streamed to the Indian Navy, Gilday said that our economies, values and cultures are more connected to the sea than ever before.

"Providing a safe, secure and stable maritime system is imperative to all mankind," he said. "Though our nations' may have different histories, cultures and geographies, as Sailors we are united by the sea. Cooperation between our navies ensures that our most vital resource - seawater - is shared sustainably and responsibly." Gilday said the price of peace and prosperity is maintaining a vigilant watch on, under and above the sea.

"Safe and secure seas cannot be preserved without a strong maritime force," Gilday said. "Our relationship is unwavering. The U.S. Navy is committed to maintaining a steady course of naval cooperation and growing the connections between our two navies. I am committed to that. Without a doubt, our greatest strength lies in unity." Additionally, during his visit to Mumbai, Gilday also met with Vice Adm. Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, where they discussed areas for mutual cooperation and reaffirmed the growing level of naval collaboration and partnership between the two nations.

This visit to Mumbai is the last stop during Gilday's five-day visit to India. (ANI)

