Left Menu

Hearts full of shock, sadness at death of Sir David Amess: UK PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed grief over the killing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-10-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 03:23 IST
Hearts full of shock, sadness at death of Sir David Amess: UK PM
UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed grief over the killing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess. "All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP. He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics," Boris Johnson tweeted.

Amess, 69, died after being stabbed multiple times while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Essex on Friday. Essex Police have arrested a 25-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder after an incident at 12.05 pm (Local time), Sputnik reported citing Essex Police as saying.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea. We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05 pm today (Friday 15 October). We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene. A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody," Sputnik said quoting the police. A constituency surgery is a regular event at which MPs meet voters to help them with issues they have or to discuss things they want to be brought up in the Parliament.

A strong supporter of Brexit, Sir David has been the Tory MP for Southend West since 1997 and prior to that represent Basildon, also in Essex, since 1983, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021