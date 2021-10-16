Left Menu

Ariana, Pakistan International Airlines, Kam Air resume flights in Afghanistan

Ariana Afghan Airlines, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Kam Air, Afghanistan's first private commercial airline, have resumed flights, agreeing to lower ticket prices, Afghan Transport Ministry announced on Friday.

Ariana Afghan Airlines, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Kam Air, Afghanistan's first private commercial airline, have resumed flights, agreeing to lower ticket prices, Afghan Transport Ministry announced on Friday. This comes a day after PIA, the national carrier of Pakistan, had suspended its operation in Kabul citing "security reasons".

"Ariana, PIA and Kam Air are resuming normal flights ... It was decided to lower the ticket price to normal levels," the Afghan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, as quoted by Sputnik. Abdullah Khan, the national carrier's spokesperson on Thursday had said that Kabul operations of PIA will remain suspended until further notice, Dawn reported.

The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the PIA had kept flying in and out of Kabul under "difficult circumstances" when others had ceased their operations. According to local media reports, the Taliban had reportedly warned the PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air to reduce the fares of Kabul to Islamabad flights or they would be banned from landing in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan's PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air will be banned to conduct flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to their takeover," Khaama Press reported citing Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Administration statement. The statement said: "Airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules." The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan warned the Airlines after PIA started charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket from Kabul to Islamabad, the publication reported.

Kabul airport officially reopened for domestic and international commercial flights in September. (ANI)

