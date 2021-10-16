Pakistan's inflation rate increased by 12.66 pc, prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee shoot up

According to the weekly report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation in the country has increased by 12.66 per cent, while the rate of inflation was recorded at 0.2 per cent last week, resulting in skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee. The bureau, in the report, said that as of last week, 22 items -- including tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, mutton, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders -- have become more expensive, reported Geo News.

Per the weekly report, a domestic cylinder of LPG witnessed a price hike of Rs 43.96 per kg, ghee prices were increased by Rs 2.99 per kg, while and mutton prices rose by Rs 4.58 per kg. Meanwhile, prices of various items at utility stores have also skyrocketed, with the price of cooking oil reaching Rs110 per litre after an increase of Rs 14.

As per Geo News, the price of ghee has gone up by Rs 15 to settle at Rs 49 per kg. The price of two kg of washing powder has also been increased from Rs 10 to settle at Rs 21, while the price of 100 grams of body lotion has been increased by Rs 20. Authorities concerned said the effect of the increase in prices in the open market has also affected utility stores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)