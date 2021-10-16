Left Menu

Over 40 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Red Crescent

More than 40 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

ANI | Gaza | Updated: 16-10-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 08:42 IST
Over 40 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Red Crescent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Gaza [Palestine], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 40 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. "44 Palestinians have been injured today in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the districts of Beita and Bayt Dajan near the city of Nablus in the West Bank," the Red Crescent said in a statement on late Friday.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik that the clashes erupted near the settlement of Rehelim south of Nablus after a group of Palestinians entered here without preliminary notification. "IDF soldiers have been sent to the site to disperse the crowd until the arrival of the Israeli police," the military said.

The IDF also said that two Palestinians had planted an explosive device to target the border fence that separates Israel from the Gaza Strip to illegally enter the Israeli territory. "Today in the evening, the IDF patrol spotted two suspects who tried to cross the border fence in southern Gaza Strip. They planted an explosive device that exploded soon after that," the IDF said in a statement.

The two Palestinians have been detained. The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021