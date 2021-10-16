Left Menu

US: Multiple people shot, 1 critically injured in Alabama

ANI | Mobile (Alabama) | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:38 IST
US: Multiple people shot, 1 critically injured in Alabama
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Multiple people on Thursday (Local Time) have been shot in United States' Mobile city in Alabama state at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, local media reported.One person has been critically injured during the incident, Fox10 News reported citing Mobile Police.

This incident took place during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, Fox10 News reported.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

