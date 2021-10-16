Left Menu

PIA country manager held hostage by Taliban for 2 hours

Taliban on Thursday held Pakistan International Airline (PIA) country manager hostage for two hours.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Thursday held Pakistan International Airline (PIA) country manager hostage for two hours. According to sources, the country manager was released following the intervention of senior officials, including the defence attache, reported 24NEWS HD TV.

PIA country manager was held hostage on exit from Pakistani embassy, sources confirmed. The country manager was held hostage over the Afghan visa issue, sources said. Earlier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has suspended the flight operation to Afghanistan on Thursday.

The special flight operation to Afghanistan has been suspended indefinitely due to unsatisfactory travel and technical measures at Kabul airport, reported 24NEWS HD TV. Flight operation for Kabul will be suspended till further orders, said a spokesperson of PIA.

Moreover, the Taliban warned PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air to reduce the fares of Kabul to Islamabad flights or they would be banned from landing in Afghanistan. "Pakistan's PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air will be banned to conduct flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to their takeover," Khaama Press reported citing Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Administration statement.

The statement said: "Airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules."The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan warned the Airlines after PIA started charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket from Kabul to Islamabad, the publication reported. (ANI)

