Left Menu

Death toll of Kandahar Shia Mosque bombing rises to 63

The death toll of the Shia mosque bombing in Afghanistan's Kandahar has increased to 63, said a local hospital source.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 16-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 11:29 IST
Death toll of Kandahar Shia Mosque bombing rises to 63
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The death toll of the Shia mosque bombing in Afghanistan's Kandahar has increased to 63, said a local hospital source. The number of people injured in the blast has gone up to 83, said Sputnik citing sources.

The responsibility for attacks was reportedly claimed by Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. In recent weeks, the Islamic State has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places.

This is the second bomb attack against a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan over the past week. In the first attack, which happened in northern Kunduz city last Friday and was claimed by the IS terror group, more than 50 lives of worshippers were lost and scores of others were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021