Left Menu

Jaishankar to embark on 3-day visit to Israel

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day official visit to Israel from Sunday, in the first high-level engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 11:43 IST
Jaishankar to embark on 3-day visit to Israel
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day official visit to Israel from Sunday, in the first high-level engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett. During his visit, the EAM Jaishankar will meet the top leadership of the Israel coalition government including Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

Israel's foreign secretary Alon Ushpiz tweeted his welcome for Jaishankar. "Shubho Bijoya/Happy Dussehra to all of you, on the eve of @DrSJaishankar's important visit to Israel. India is a strategic partner and a very close friend." Jaishankar's Israel visit follows his three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

India and Israel have traditionally enjoyed close ties and has over the years developed close "cooperation" in intelligence sharing and "counter insurgency" operations. Although India had recognised the Jewish State of Israel way back in 1950, it established full diplomatic relations only in 1992. Since then there has been an upswing in the relations between the two countries in view of the common concerns about religious extremism and global terrorism.

India has become a major buyer of Israeli armaments and Israel is among the key partners of India in agriculture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021