Austrians invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 shots

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen invited citizens on Saturday to come by on October 26 and get their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the splendid marble hall of the imperial Hofburg Palace.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:58 IST
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (Photo Credits: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Vienna [Austria], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen invited citizens on Saturday to come by on October 26 and get their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the splendid marble hall of the imperial Hofburg Palace.

"If you have always wanted to see the Hofburg from the inside and have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, then come by. And then I invite you to stroll through the presidential office. Be there on October 26, our National Day," he said in a video message.

The Hofburg, once the main imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty, will throw the doors open to registered visitors from noon until 6 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

