Mitra Shakti: Indo-Sri Lanka joint military exercise culminates at Ampara

The eighth edition of joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army -- Exercise Mitra Shakti -- which was conducted between October 4-16 culminated at Combat Training School, Ampara on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:21 IST
Indo-Sri Lanka joint military exercise Mitra Shakti concludes at Ampara. (Photo Credit - Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
The eighth edition of joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army -- Exercise Mitra Shakti -- which was conducted between October 4-16 culminated at Combat Training School, Ampara on Saturday. Exercise Mitra Shakti is based on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain is the largest bilateral exercise being undertaken by the Sri Lankan Army and it forms a major part of India and Sri Lanka's growing defence partnership, read Ministry of Defence statement.

During the past 14 days, both the contingents displayed great enthusiasm and professionalism while practising joint drills, executed as part of the exercise. The culmination phase of the exercise was jointly witnessed by the visiting Chief of the Indian Army, General M M Naravane and General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army on October 15, 2021, added the release.

Besides promoting synergy and inter-operability amongst the Armed Forces, Exercise Mitra Shakti further helped in cementing ties between both nations. The participating contingents expressed immense satisfaction at the termination of the exercise in terms of standards achieved during the conduct of the said exercise, added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

