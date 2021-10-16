Left Menu

Taliban leaders in Uzbekistan to discuss trade, transit relations

The Taliban leaders on Saturday left Kabul for Uzbekistan to discuss trade and transit relations, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-10-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 18:12 IST
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister in the Taliban's newly-announced interim government . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister in the Taliban's newly-announced interim government, is also part of the visiting delegation.

Ahead of their departure, Hanafi said that the delegation will meet with Uzbek officials in Termez city in Uzbekistan, according to TOLOnews. He said that officials from various ministries including economy, trade, higher education, public health and the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority are part of the delegation.

The Taliban will hold talks with Uzbek officials about expanding economic ties, electricity, railway and bilateral relations between the two countries, reported TOLOnews. The banking cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed during talks. (ANI)

