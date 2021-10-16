MoS Muraleedharan to visit Sudan, S. Sudan next week

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will embark on a two-nation visit to Sudan and South Sudan on Wednesday. It will be his first visit to both countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

"Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to the Republic of Sudan on October 18 - 19, 2021 and to the Republic of South Sudan on October 20 - 22, 2021. This will be his first visit to both the countries," the MEA statement read. During his visit to Sudan, Muraleedharan will hold talks with Foreign Minister Dr. Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi and other dignitaries on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He will call on the President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan First Lt. General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Sudan during the visit. In South Sudan, Muraleedharan will call on President General Salva Kiir Mayardit. MoS will meet Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mayiik Ayii Deng, Speaker of Transitional National Legislative Assembly Jemma NunuKumba and other dignitaries.

He will address the Indian Community in Juba and will interact with Indian entrepreneurs there. MoS will also pay a visit to a hospital of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba run by Doctors of the Indian Army, the MEA said. The ministry said that India enjoys warm, friendly and cordial relations with Sudan and South Sudan. A number of Indian companies are operational in different sectors in both the countries.

Over the years, India has been at the forefront in the capacity building of the youth of Sudan and South Sudan. A sizeable number of students from the two countries have been studying in institutions across India. India has deep-rooted cultural and people to people ties with Sudan and South Sudan. The visit is likely to give a new momentum to our relations with the two countries, the ministry noted. (ANI)

