Left Menu

French Prime Minister pays tribute to slain teacher Samuel Paty

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Saturday to history teacher Samuel Paty on the first anniversary of his killing by an Islamist, saying the 47-year-old defended France's core values.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 16-10-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 18:41 IST
French Prime Minister pays tribute to slain teacher Samuel Paty
French Prime Minister Jean Castex. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Saturday to history teacher Samuel Paty on the first anniversary of his killing by an Islamist, saying the 47-year-old defended France's core values. "A servant of the Republic was killed. That is why to pay tribute to Samuel Paty means to pay tribute to the Republic and to our fundamental freedoms," Castex said in Paris.

The prime minister spoke at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education where a plaque commemorating the teacher was unveiled. The plaque says he was "assassinated by an Islamist terrorist for teaching and defending the Republic's values, including freedom of expression." Paty was beheaded by a teenager of Chechen origin in October 2020 after showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression at a school in the Paris suburbs. Minutes of silence were held in classes across France to honour the slain teacher. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021