5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Iran, no casualties reported

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Yazdanshahr region in Iran's southeastern Kerman province at 15

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Yazdanshahr region in Iran's southeastern Kerman province at 15:16 local time (1146 GMT) Saturday, according to Iran's Seismological Center. The epicenter of the earthquake was at the depth of 10 km, 30.949 degrees north latitude and 56.509 degrees east longitude.

According to the Crisis Management of Kerman Province, the epicenter of quake was outside the residential area and no casualties have been reported so far, state TV reported. The assessment teams have been dispatched to villages near the epicenter, said the report. (ANI/Xinhua)

