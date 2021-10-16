Left Menu

Electricity to become more expensive in Pakistan as govt hikes power tariff

Pakistani government on Friday increased the base power tariff by Pakistani Rs 1.39 per unit to fulfil the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand to stay in its programme, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:15 IST
Electricity to become more expensive in Pakistan as govt hikes power tariff
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani government on Friday increased the base power tariff by Pakistani Rs 1.39 per unit to fulfil the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand to stay in its programme, local media reported. The increase will become effective from November and continue till the end of the financial year, June 2022, The News International reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, the tariff has been increased after the government withdrew Pakistani Rs 72 billion subsidy, which it was provided to various categories of power consumer. Now, the government has reduced the subsidy requirement from earlier Rs 240 billion to Rs 168 billion. Economists are worried about this development, saying it will bring high inflation in the country, as already the commodities' prices in the international market including crude, petroleum products and food are on the rise, The News International reported.

Earlier, the government had promised it would not increase the tariff. But after ongoing negotiations with the IMF to resume the USD 6 billion stalled programme, the government had no options but to raise the power tariff, said the publication. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, addressing a press conference along with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the increase of 1.39/unit "had been made while keeping in view the ballooning power circular debt".

"We now have the capacity to generate enough electricity; therefore we want to increase the demand. We introduced an industrial package last year which has been successful as we have seen a 15% increase in its demand," The News International quoted Azhar as saying. He added, "we have also seen a 6-7 per cent increase in the demand for electricity as the peak hours for the industrial sector has been removed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021