Philippines logs 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,713,509

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,772 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,713,509.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,772 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,713,509. The DOH also reported that 156 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 40,580.

The Philippines has been reporting less than 8,000 cases since Wednesday. The country reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

