Vietnam reports 3,221 new COVID-19 cases, 860,860 in total

Vietnam reported 3,221 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,211 locally transmitted and 10 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 16-10-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 20:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 3,221 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,211 locally transmitted and 10 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 790 in Ho Chi Minh City, 397 in Dong Nai province, and 385 in Binh Duong province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 860,860, with 21,131 deaths, the ministry said. Nationwide, as many as 790,504 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,581 from Friday, while over 60.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered a total of 856,197 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

