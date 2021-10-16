Left Menu

Poland's ruling party weighs drastic military buildup

Poland's governing party is considering ratcheting up national defence capabilities, its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in an interview to RMF FM radio on Saturday.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and head of ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski (Image credit: Reuters)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland's governing party is considering ratcheting up national defence capabilities, its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in an interview to RMF FM radio on Saturday. "We must significantly bolster our military capabilities. Initiatives to this effect will soon be presented to the Sejm and later to the Senate," he said, referring to the Polish bicameral parliament.

Kaczynski told the radio he meant giving the armed forces a "drastic boost" and hinted at "far-reaching changes" going forward. Poland has recently increased military personnel and secured new arms contracts. Kaczynski, 72, has been Poland's de facto ruler. He said on Wednesday that he would step down as deputy prime minister in charge of national security to focus on leading his right-wing PiS party. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

