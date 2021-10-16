Left Menu

Army Chief General Naravane calls on Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne

India's Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Saturday visited the headquarters of Sri Lankan Navy and interacted with Sri Lankan Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and other senior officers.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:19 IST
Army Chief General Naravane calls on Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne
General MM Naravane visits headquarters of Sri Lankan Navy. (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India's Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Saturday visited the headquarters of Sri Lankan Navy and interacted with Sri Lankan Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and other senior officers. Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army informed that views on bilateral defence partnership between both Nations were exchanged.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters #SriLankaNavy & interacted with Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne Commander #SriLankaNavy & other senior officers of #SriLankaNavy. Views on bilateral defence partnership between both Nations were exchanged," Indian Army wrote in a tweet. Earlier on Thursday, Naravane met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed enhancing existing defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials. Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021