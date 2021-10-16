Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh condemns Taliban's forcibly entry into Afghanistan's Gurdwara, asks India to raise issue at Int'l forums

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday condemned the forcibly entering of the Taliban's heavily armed men into a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul and urged the government to take this matter to the international forum that Sikhs and other religious minorities are being attacked.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:22 IST
Sukhbir Singh condemns Taliban's forcibly entry into Afghanistan's Gurdwara, asks India to raise issue at Int'l forums
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday condemned the forcibly entering of the Taliban's heavily armed men into a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul and urged the government to take this matter to the international forum that Sikhs and other religious minorities are being attacked. While speaking about the recent Gurdwara incident in Afghanistan, Badal said: "I strongly condemn this."

He emphasised that the "Government of India should take this matter to the international forums that Sikhs and other religious minorities are being attacked". Earlier, the president of the Indian World Forum Puneet Singh Chandhok had said that around 2 pm on Friday, heavily armed fighters claiming to be from the special unit of Taliban forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan in Kabul and intimidated the members of the Sikh community present there.

Chandok said that he had received distressed calls from the Sikh community in Kabul. Badal further said that the matter of the recognition of the Taliban is going on. Underlining that it is a state where the minorities are "not safe", he said: "They should not be recognised. International pressure should be created on them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021