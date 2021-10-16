Left Menu

Indonesia reports 997 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 997 within one day to 4,234,011, with the death toll adding by 44 to 142,933, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:30 IST
Indonesia reports 997 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 997 within one day to 4,234,011, with the death toll adding by 44 to 142,933, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 1,525 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,072,332.

To date, at least 106.66 million people in Indonesia have taken their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 62.16 million have been fully vaccinated, and some 1.06 million Indonesians have received their third doses, the ministry added. The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021