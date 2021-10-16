Left Menu

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz, other opposition leaders expected to address anti-govt rally in Faisalabad

Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz and other opposition figures are expected to address a rally of the anti-government alliance, famously known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat on Saturday.

ANI | Faisalabad | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:49 IST
Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz, other opposition leaders expected to address anti-govt rally in Faisalabad
Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz and other opposition figures are expected to address a rally of the anti-government alliance, famously known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat on Saturday. According to Dawn, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif is also likely to address the gathering from London via video link. While leaders of other opposition parties are also expected to speak.

The PML-N's official spokesperson did not confirm the participation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while former PML-N MPA Rao Kashif Raheem claimed that Shehbaz will not address the rally. On her way to the gathering, Maryam shared videos on Twitter showing a large number of supporters welcoming her.

Maryam had criticised the government over the hike in petrol prices while talking to the media in Lahore today before setting out for Faisalabad's rally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021