Left Menu

Sudan reports increasing COVID-19 cases

Sudan has been witnessed an increasing number of COVID-19 infections and deaths since early October, igniting concerns over a new wave of the pandemic in the country.

ANI | Khartoum | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:00 IST
Sudan reports increasing COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan has been witnessed an increasing number of COVID-19 infections and deaths since early October, igniting concerns over a new wave of the pandemic in the country. Sudan on Friday reported 78 new COVID-19 infections, with active cases amounting to 490,

Sudan's Health Ministry said on Saturday, warning that "all these cases indicate emergence of a new wave of COVID-19 in the country." It urged the citizens to follow the health protocol such as wearing facemasks, abiding by social distancing and hand sanitizing.

The ministry stressed that vaccination is the most effective way for people to get out of the current crisis. Last week, Sudan received about half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to join three other COVID-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Johnson.

The Sudanese health authorities are planning to vaccinate around 20 percent of its population, or 8 million people, by the end of 2021 and vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of 2022. Sudan has recorded 39,550 COVID-19 cases, including 3,038 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021