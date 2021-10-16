Left Menu

Kuwait launches green cleanup campaign

Kuwait launched on Saturday a cleanup campaign in Hawalli Governorate to help protect the environment and recycle the waste.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:00 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait City (Kuwait), October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait launched on Saturday a cleanup campaign in Hawalli Governorate to help protect the environment and recycle the waste. Organized by Trash Hero, an environmental organisation, the campaign is in cooperation with UN office in Kuwait.

Yasmin Al-Qallaf, a member of Trash Hero, told Xinhua that the organization established its branch in Kuwait in 2020. She added that it is the first branch in the Middle East aiming to launch sustainable, community-based projects that remove existing waste and reduce future waste by inspiring long-term behavior change.

Tareq Al-Sheikh, UN Secretary General Representative and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait, praised the participation of young volunteers in the cleanup campaign. "We seek to confront climate change through recycling the waste. We launch the campaign to contribute to a clean and beautiful Kuwait," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

