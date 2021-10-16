Left Menu

China's Xi speaks to European Council President over phone, discuss ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Council President Charles Michel had a telephone conversation, during which the two leaders stressed the significance of increasing the strategic independence.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:22 IST
EU China flags. Image Credit: ANI
  • China

According to Chinese state media, the call on Friday comes two days after Xi's video meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the phone call, Xi noted that since the beginning of this year, there have been some new changes in the international situation, and China-EU relations also face new problems, Global Times reported. China and the EU, as two great independent powers and comprehensive strategic partners, need to strengthen strategic communication to jointly promote bilateral ties for a healthy and stable development as they mutually benefit.

Michel noted that the EU is willing to improve communications with China based on mutual respect and to manage disputes effectively. (ANI)

