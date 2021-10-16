Left Menu

Texas deputy constable killed, 2 others injured in ambush near bar

A deputy constable was shot dead outside a Houston bar in the US state of Texas and two others were injured as a result of an ambush, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Saturday.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Texas [US], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): A deputy constable was shot dead outside a Houston bar in the US state of Texas and two others were injured as a result of an ambush, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Saturday. According to local police, the shooting took place when the officers were on duty trying to detain a suspect in a robbery outside the bar earlier in the day.

"I have got one deputy that is shot in the back in surgery, we got a deputy shot in a foot ... the third deputy who is deceased," Herman told reporters, as broadcast on Houston Police Twitter, adding the deputies were "just totally ambushed." Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones added that one person was taken into custody, noting that the police are looking for the shooter, who is believed to be a man in his early 20s. (ANI/Sputnik)

