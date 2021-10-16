Left Menu

Turkey reports 28,537 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 28,537 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,630,163, according to its Health Ministry.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday confirmed 28,537 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,630,163, according to its Health Ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 212 to 67,437, while 25,611 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 357,167 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 54.83 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 47.22 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 113.86 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

