Pakistan Peoples Party to pay homage to supporters killed in blast at Benazir Bhutto's 's homecoming rally in 2007

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has made all preparations to hold a rally in Karachi on Sunday for paying homage to the party's activists and supporters killed in a blast at former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's homecoming rally near Karsaz on 18 October 18, 2007, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 09:22 IST
Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has made all preparations to hold a rally in Karachi on Sunday for paying homage to the party's activists and supporters killed in a blast at former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's homecoming rally near Karsaz on 18 October 18, 2007, reported local media. The rally will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other prominent party leaders will address the gathering, reported ARY News.

On October 18, 2007, the deadly suicide blast aimed at a motorcade carrying former party chairperson Benazir Bhutto took place on Karsaz Road in Karachi. After ending her nine-year self imposed exile, Benazir was returning to Pakistan in 2007.

The terror attack claimed 177 lives and injured hundreds but Benazir was unhurt in the incident, said ARY News. (ANI)

