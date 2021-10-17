Left Menu

US missionaries kidnapped in Haiti: Report

As many as 17 Christian missionaries from the US and their family members, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by a gang in Port-au-Prince as they were leaving an orphanage, The New York Times reported citing Haitian security officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 09:45 IST
As many as 17 Christian missionaries from the US and their family members, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by a gang in Port-au-Prince as they were leaving an orphanage, The New York Times reported citing Haitian security officials. So far the details of the incidents are unclear. But officials have informed that missionaries were abducted from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti, according to The New York Times.

Haiti has been witnessing kidnappings of the rich and poor alike and some violent incidents also due to political upheaval for years in the country. But the kidnappings of the US missionaries have shocked everyone. Violence is rising across the capital Port-au-Prince. Some estimates suggest that gangs now control roughly half of the city. (ANI)

